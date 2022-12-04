Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog in the House Democratic cloakroom every day to French President Emmanuel Macron last week.

Pelosi made the comment during a Friday state dinner at the White House in a conversation with Macron and his wife, as well as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, was also reportedly in attendance and turned the conversation toward American cuisine, according to The New York Times.

The younger Pelosi reportedly pressed Biden to reveal his favorite American staples.

"He said: ‘Hot dogs, ice cream and spaghetti,’" Alexandra said. She then reported that her mother had jumped in to say she eats a hot dog on Capitol Hill every day. Macron and his wife reportedly appeared puzzled at the comment.

Biden went on to stay up late with the guests of honor, however, with the president reportedly sipping on cans of pop and chatting with Macron until nearly 1:00 a.m.

The state dinner came in honor of Macron's multi-day visit to the U.S., during which he and Biden reaffirmed the close friendship between the U.S. and France.

The pair held a joint press conference on Thursday detailing shared not only goals but also a few points of difference. Macron and other European leaders expressed frustration with Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which they say could negatively impact Europe's economy.

While Biden made no apologies for the legislation, he did acknowledge some changes could be made. White House officials have insisted that the Inflation Reduction Act is not undermining the president's promise to Europe that "America is back" as a reliable ally.

"There's a lot we can work out, but the essence of it is we're going to make sure that the United States continues, and just as I hope Europe will be able to continue, not to have to rely on anybody else's supply chain. We are our own supply chain. And we share that with Europe and all of our allies. And they will, in fact, have the opportunity to do the same thing," Biden said Thursday.