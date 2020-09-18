Pelosi: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is 'an incalculable loss for our democracy'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her tireless advocacy for gender equality and said the next Justice must also uphold that commitment to equal justice and opportunity for all.

“The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devasting," Pelosi said in a statement. "Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children."

Pelosi, the first female House Speaker, honored Ginsburg's trailblazing career from working at the ACLU to arguing cases before the court and then writing Supreme Court opinions she said have "unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal."

"Over the course of her quarter-century as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an icon, inspiring people around the world with her tenacity, towering intellect and devotion to the American promise of equality and opportunity for all," Pelosi said.

Hinting at the upcoming political fight ahead to nominate Ginsburg's successor, Pelosi said the next justice should safeguard Ginsburg's legacy by upholding a similar commitment to equal rights.

Ginsburg was 87 years old when she died Friday.