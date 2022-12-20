NAACP president tweets that all he wants for Christmas is 'Donald Trump in handcuffs'

The president of the NAACP said all he wants for Christmas is "Donald Trump in handcuffs."

"I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. I don't care about the presents. Underneath the Christmas tree," Derrick Johnson, the 19th president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, tweeted Tuesday, sharing the lyrics of the popular Christmas tune by Mariah Carey.

"All I want for Christmas is… Donald Trump in handcuffs," Johnson added.

His remarks come after the Jan. 6 House committee voted Monday to recommend the Justice Department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The criminal referral comes four months after FBI agents seized classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

MSNBC HOSTS DEMAND ‘INSURRECTIONISTS’ BE EXPELLED FROM CONGRESS LIKE POST-CIVIL WAR CONFEDERATES

Monday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republican Trump critics, likely marks Congress' final attempt to hold the former president accountable for hundreds of protesters swarming the U.S. Capitol as elected officials worked to certify Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

The criminal referral, which is nonbinding, is the culmination of a yearlong investigation that included more than 1,000 witnesses, 10 televised public hearings and over 1 million documents.

The committee, which Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy boycotted and dismissed as a "sham process," will formally disband on Jan. 3 as Republicans take over the House majority.

Trump predicted the criminal referral would ultimately help him. "These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger," Trump said in a statement posted on TRUTH Social, condemning the criminal referral as "a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This week's vote comes just one month after Trump formally launched his 2024 White House campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.