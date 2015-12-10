**Want FOX News First in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

Buzz Cut:

• Muslim mayhem aids Trump in new polls

• Power Play: Rep. Jolly defends his call for Trump to self deport

• Hillary slides in battleground poll on Syria, FBI probe

• Cruz questions Trump’s ‘judgment’

• He takes constituent services seriously

MUSLIM MAYHEM AIDS TRUMP IN NEW POLLS

We don’t know yet how Donald Trump’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the United States will play out in the national Republican electorate. But a CBS/NYT poll out today suggests that the outrage and fear that has followed the worst Islamist terror attack in the U.S. since 9/11 is helping Trump.