More Secret Service agents expected to be fired, AP source

A federal official familiar with the investigation into misconduct by Secret Service officers in Colombia tells The Associated Press that at least three additional employees will lose their jobs.

The official says an announcement is expected later Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity and was not authorized to speak publicly before an official announcement.

Eleven Secret Service employees were put on administrative leave last week following an incident in Colombia that involved at least some of the agency personnel bringing prostitutes to their hotel room.

The employees were in Cartagena, Colombia, setting up security for President Barack Obama's three-day visit to the Summit of the Americas.