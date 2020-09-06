Mnuchin: GOP, Pelosi to agree on continuing resolution to avoid shutdown, as stimulus talks stall

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to negotiate a new coronavirus stimulus package unless Republicans are willing to spend at least $2.5 trillion, she has agreed to a continuing resolution that will keep the government from shutting down.

"We are going to do a clean CR," Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday," saying that while it is uncertain how long it will keep the government going, he believes it would go "through the beginning of December.”

