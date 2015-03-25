Missouri school official cleared of wrongdoing in Obama rodeo act

A Missouri school official has been cleared of wrongdoing in a State Fair rodeo act that mocked President Barack Obama.

Albert Watkins, an attorney for Boonville superintendent Mark Ficken, said Wednesday that an investigation by the school district found Ficken was not involved in inappropriate actions or statements.

Ficken was an announcer at the rodeo but has said he was unaware a clown was going to rile up the crowd to watch a bull charge a man wearing an Obama mask. Some initial media reports attributed the remarks to the announcer, not the rodeo clown.

The Boonville School District sought an independent review of Ficken's role after the Aug. 10 incident.

Rodeo Clown Tuffy Gessling told KCTV that he was just trying to be funny.