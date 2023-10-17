'Mission first': DeSantis campaign to launch veterans coalition during South Carolina stop

FIRST ON FOX: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in South Carolina on Thursday to launch his "Veterans for DeSantis Coalition" that features a national leadership team and a grassroots component touting the governor’s military service as the only veteran in the 2024 presidential race.

In a press release on Wednesday, the DeSantis campaign said the coalition will debut at the first of a series of events in Anderson, South Carolina, on Thursday that will help share the message of how "DeSantis’s military service and vision to reverse America’s decline make him the best suited to serve as Commander-in-Chief."

Congressman Rich McCormick (R-GA), a decorated U.S. Marine Corps and Navy veteran, will lead the Veterans for DeSantis National Leadership Team, according to the press release.

"We need a Commander-In-Chief who has worn the flag on his sleeve, and truly understands what it means to put service above self," McCormick, former Navy commander, said.

"We need a President with a track record of accomplishments, focused on tackling the challenges that plague our families and communities, and unapologetically committed to our conservative values," he continued. "I am proud to endorse Governor DeSantis and serve on his National Leadership Team because he has proven himself to be a servant leader who never backs down from a fight. We can trust Ron DeSantis to lead, succeed, and always put the American people first."

DeSantis, who says he was inspired to serve in the military by the attacks on 9/11, volunteered to join the Navy after graduating from Harvard Law and deployed as a JAG officer in Iraq and was awarded a Bronze Star.

Dan Bean, a retired U.S. Navy captain, said in the press release that DeSantis was "one of the most selfless individuals with whom I ever served."

"I was his Commanding Officer in the Navy and now, I want him to be our commander-in-chief," Bean said.

The DeSantis campaign released a list of over a dozen veterans, many of them decorated, who have joined the national leadership team.

"The coalition launch follows the plan DeSantis released during the summer to rip the woke out of the military and restore it to "mission first," the press release states.

The veteran's coalition is the fourth coalition DeSantis has launched following Mamas for DeSantis, Law Enforcement for DeSantis, and DeSantis’ Faith and Family Coalition.

"In today’s increasingly volatile world, America needs a strong leader who understands the gravity of this responsibility to each service-member, and this nation," Florida State Senator Jay Collins, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, said. "As a veteran, who has served our nation in a combat zone, Ron DeSantis is ready to stand up and fight for this nation on day one."