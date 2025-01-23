Miss America Abbie Stockard wore 'MAHA' dress designed by Andre Soriano to inaugural ball

An Atelier dress designer and supporter of President Donald Trump shocked partygoers and social media users once again with a silhouette unlike anything he'd handcrafted before.

Andre Soriano, a shop owner in Occoquan, Virginia, and originally from the Philippines, designed a green "Make America Healthy Again" dress for recently crowned Miss America Abbie Stockard.

"She’s the sweetest," Soriano told Fox News Digital of Stockard. "She’s the best representation of America. She’s going to be a great example for all the kids."

Stockard, who represented Alabama and was crowned Miss America Jan. 5, wore the custom gown to the MAHA inaugural ball, held for a night in celebration of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Trump’s pick for secretary of Health and Human Services Jan. 20.

She has since shared photographs from the event opposite RFK Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, among others.

"I’m truly, truly honored and grateful to be part of her dressing up," Soriano said.

The controversial designer is well known for the infamous "Make America Great Again" ensemble he crafted for singer-songwriter Joy Villa, which she wore to the 2017 Grammy Awards.

"I’ve been in Hollywood before," Soriano told Fox News Digital. "I’ve been dissected, especially after I made the Trump dress."

Soriano has been the recipient of hateful rhetoric both online and in person for his patriotic tailoring.

"We’re going to tell the,. ‘God bless you, and peace be with you,'" he said of the backlash.

Soriano received the measurements for Stockard just two days before she arrived in Washington, D.C., for the inaugural events.

He made the dress in eight hours.

"She came the next day," Soriano said. "I did the fitting, and it fit her like a glove. I've worked with a lot of women, and I really nailed it down to the T."

January was hectic for Soriano because eight to 10 dresses were commissioned by him in preparation for Inauguration Day.

"The whole month of January I was flooded," he said. "I’m so glad that America finally made that decision."