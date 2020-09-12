Pence reflects on lessons of 9/11, hopes for 'lasting peace' in Afghanistan

Vice President Mike Pence praised the "selflessness and sacrifice" of the many firefighters who died on 9/11 in a "Fox & Friends" interview at the Freedom Tower

"It breaks your heart to think of 343 firefighters that rushed into those towers and never came home, but it also fills your heart to think about the selflessness and the sacrifice that they showed that day," Pence told co-host Pete Hegseth in the exclusive interview, which aired Saturday.

During his visit to the 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero, Pence greeted Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, who also attended the annual memorial service Friday.

Pence later stopped by a nearby firehouse that was the first to respond to the terror attack.

"On a day like today," Pence said, "I also think of heroes who answered the call of our nation every day since."

Hegseth, a decorated Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, asked the vice president about the administration's planned troop withdrawals.

"How do you make sure it doesn't correspond with any uptick in the enemies we gathered?" Hegseth asked.

"We're bringing troops home because we've managed to secure stability by strengthening our military, by taking the fight directly to ISIS in Iraq," Pence said.

"Because of the progress we've made in Iraq, we're able to bring more troops home, and negotiations will begin this weekend. We hope for a lasting peace in Afghanistan."

Pence reflected on his first visit to Ground Zero weeks after 9/11 and what it means today.

"For all the challenges we face in 2020, what we proved in the wake of that terrible day in September of 2001 is the American people always come together," he said. "We always face any challenge with strength and just as we did then, we'll get through these times, and we'll get through them together."