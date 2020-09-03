Mike Huckabee slams Cuomo: He doesn’t care about New Yorkers who need army to walk streets of NYC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statement that President Trump would need an army to protect himself from New Yorkers is “hypocritical,” Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said on Thursday.

“Cuomo who when he gets what he wants, he’s just loving on Trump. But then it is the election, he’s going to play the role of the bad guy, the Democrat who is out there supporting Biden, so, now he is trashing the very president that he praised and the very president that reached out and helped him and helped New York,” the former governor of Arkansas told “Fox & Friends.”

Cuomo responded Wednesday night after President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from New York City ‒ as well as from Washington, D.C.; Seattle, and Portland, Ore. ‒ as part of an effort to target “anarchist jurisdictions.”

“He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City,” Cuomo said. “Forget bodyguards, he'd better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York.

“He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that and he'll never come back to New York because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been,” Cuomo added.

Both Cuomo and Trump are natives of the Queens borough of New York City. Cuomo reportedly later clarified he was not threatening the president but rather expressing how disliked he believes Trump is by New Yorkers, according to Politico.

Trump has repeatedly gone after “Democrat cities,” blaming their leadership for the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests and sometimes ensuing riots and looting that have erupted across the nation since the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Huckabee said Cuomo did not care about the vulnerable elderly nor the “single moms who are walking the streets of New York.”

“They need an army to walk through the streets of New York and they do not have one. Why does he not protect them? That’s the real story,” Huckabee said.

“All that talk about Trump leaving. Trump ain't the only one leaving New York," Huckabee said. "Thousands are leaving New York as quickly as they can get out of there. The best business in New York right now is the U-Haul business. Get the heck out of there because nobody wants to live there anymore and the people that are left are the ones who can’t leave.”

