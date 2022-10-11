Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll

A poll from Michigan's newly drawn 10th Congressional District shows good news for Republican efforts to snatch up seats in the House of Representatives.

The WDIV/Detroit News poll, which surveyed 400 likely voters in the state's Oakland and Maycomb counties, collected voters' attitudes on current candidates and the respondents' level of optimism about the state of the country.

Results show that of the 400 likely voters polled in the 10th district, 44% of respondents would back GOP candidate John James, while only 36% would back Democrat Carl Marlinga, according to WDIV/Detroit News.

According to the new poll, approximately 75.4% of likely voters polled believe the country is headed down the wrong track. This majority held across all demographic groups.

Approximately 51.1% of respondents said they believe the state of Michigan itself is on the wrong track.

On a national political level, only 30.5% of respondents in the suburban Detroit county view President Biden favorably, with 57.0% of respondents viewing the president unfavorably.

That is worse than the approximately 36.6% of voters who viewed former President Trump favorably, with an identical 57.0% unavoidability rate.

According to the poll, Whitmer holds a strong 17-point lead over Trump-backed GOP opponent Tudor Dixon in the state's closely watched gubernatorial race, 50% to 32%. Whitmer’s lead widened from another recent Detroit News poll in early September that found the Democrat held a 13-point advantage over Dixon among voters in Michigan.