Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll

President Biden's approval rating in suburban Detroit county worse than Trump's, according to WDIV/Detroit News poll

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A poll from Michigan's newly drawn 10th Congressional District shows good news for Republican efforts to snatch up seats in the House of Representatives.

The WDIV/Detroit News poll, which surveyed 400 likely voters in the state's Oakland and Maycomb counties, collected voters' attitudes on current candidates and the respondents' level of optimism about the state of the country.

Results show that of the 400 likely voters polled in the 10th district, 44% of respondents would back GOP candidate John James, while only 36% would back Democrat Carl Marlinga, according to WDIV/Detroit News.

JD VANCE, TIM RYAN SQUARE OFF ON ECONOMIC ISSUES, ABORTION IN HEATED OHIO SENATE DEBATE

John James, Republican candidate for the 10th District, speaks during a former President Trump's Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on Oct. 1, 2022.

John James, Republican candidate for the 10th District, speaks during a former President Trump's Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on Oct. 1, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the new poll, approximately 75.4% of likely voters polled believe the country is headed down the wrong track. This majority held across all demographic groups. 

Approximately 51.1% of respondents said they believe the state of Michigan itself is on the wrong track.

On a national political level, only 30.5% of respondents in the suburban Detroit county view President Biden favorably, with 57.0% of respondents viewing the president unfavorably. 

MICHIGAN GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER EXTENDS LAW THAT PUTS COURT EXPENSES ON DEFENDANTS

Democratic Michigan U.S. House candidate Carl Marlinga.

Democratic Michigan U.S. House candidate Carl Marlinga. (Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images)

That is worse than the approximately 36.6% of voters who viewed former President Trump favorably, with an identical 57.0% unavoidability rate.

NEW YORK TIMES ELECTIONS ANALYSTS FLAGS ‘WARNING SIGNS’ FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2022 MIDTERMS POLLING

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the press before signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, July 20, 2022, in Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the press before signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, July 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

According to the poll, Whitmer holds a strong 17-point lead over Trump-backed GOP opponent Tudor Dixon in the state's closely watched gubernatorial race, 50% to 32%. Whitmer’s lead widened from another recent Detroit News poll in early September that found the Democrat held a 13-point advantage over Dixon among voters in Michigan.

