Michigan Gov Whitmer underwater in election year as over half of voters disapprove: poll

Embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is underwater in her reelection year, as over half of Wolverine State voters disapprove of her job performance, according to a new poll.

WHITMER ADMIN SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERCOUNTED MICHIGAN NURSING HOME COVID DEATHS, STATE AUDITOR FINDS

Independent pollster EPIC MRA found that 52% of Michiganders who are likely to vote in the 2022 midterms do not approve of Whitmer’s job as governor, with only 45% saying she’s doing a good job.

Additionally, 45% of likely voters in Michigan said they believe the state is on the "wrong track," 30% of likely voters said they want to "replace" Whitmer, and 19% said they want to give "someone else a chance to serve" in the governor’s mansion, the poll found.

This means that nearly half of likely Michigan voters polled would not vote to reelect Whitmer as governor.

"The newest poll released today demonstrates what we are hearing from people throughout Michigan. Gretchen Whitmer has to go," Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Detroit police chief James Craig told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"A majority of people in our state think we are headed in the wrong direction, disapprove of Gretchen Whitmer’s job as governor and will support someone new to provide real leadership for Michigan," James continued.

Whitmer’s declining polling numbers come as the fires surrounding her COVID-19 nursing home scandal got some fresh fuel.

A state auditor found earlier this month that Whitmer had significantly undercounted the deaths from her policy putting COVID-positive patients in nursing homes by over 30%.

Whitmer’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.