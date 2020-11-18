Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces possible impeachment proceedings for 'corrupt conduct'

Three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives introduced a resolution for impeachment against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday, following the state’s plan to enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Today I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” Rep. Beau LaFave said on twitter Wednesday.

“The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing executive orders against the interests of the people and state, and using state resources to reward political allies,” he added.

MICHIGAN ELECTION OFFICIALS CANCEL MEETING AFTER CONTENTIOUS CERTIFICATION VOTE IN WAYNE COUNTY

LaFave, along with Representatives Matt Maddock and Daire Rendon, issued the resolution claiming the governor has guilty of “corrupt conduct in office and crimes and misdemeanors” after she and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week order limiting indoor social gatherings starting Wednesday.

Michigan has reported a spike in coronavirus cases four times the number of daily cases seen during the first spike this spring, totaling more 303,000 cases reported so far and more than 8,500 deaths.

In response the governor and state health officials instated the “Pause to save lives” order and closed indoor eating at restaurants and bars, along with limiting residential gatherings through the Thanksgiving holiday to two households at a time.

But not all of Michigan’s GOP agree with the calls for impeachment and Michigan House Speaker, Rep. Lee Chatfield, R, called the move a “distraction from the real things we have to get done in our state.”

MICHIGAN'S WAYNE COUNTY CERTIFIES ELECTION RESULTS IN REVERSAL OF EARLIER DECISION

“We’re not the party that impeaches someone because we’re upset with policies that they’ve enacted,” he told local news outlet Michigan Live. “I thought it was shameful what the Democrats did to President Trump last last year, and I would I would assume that any attempt by Republicans right now, with the current set of facts that we have to impeach the governor, would be on the same level.”

Chatfield and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said they were frustrated that the governor had ordered the partial shutdown on her own but said they were eager to work in a “bipartisan way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As always, we stand ready to act in a bipartisan way when the governor decides it is worth her time. Until then, we are still reviewing the details of this order like everyone else,” Chatfield reportedly said in a Sunday statement.

The governor could not be reached by Fox News for comment.