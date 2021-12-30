Michigan's Dingell, others displaced by redrawn congressional map

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., will no longer serve her hometown of Dearborn once Michigan’s new congressional district map goes into effect, shifting her from the state’s 12th District and leaving her to run to represent a new Sixth District.

Dingell was emotional when discussing with local FOX 2 how the change means she will be moving on to somewhere new.

"I’ve lived there with my husband for a long time, but I still have all the people that I love," Dingell said.

"I won’t represent Dearborn but you can’t take away the love you have for friends and community, and they’ll always be my family," she added.

The Dingell family has been an institution in Michigan for nearly a century. The congresswoman has represented her current district since winning her seat following the retirement of her late husband, Rep. John Dingell. He held the office for 59 years after his father, John Dingell Sr., served for 22 years.

Fellow Democrat, Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., will also be running for a seat representing a new district.

California is also seeing some shakeups, with progressive Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announcing her plans to switch districts after her home city of Irvine was placed in the new coastal 47th District, resulting in Rep. Michelle Steel, D-Calif., stating that she will run in an inland, Orange County-based district to avoid clashing with Porter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.