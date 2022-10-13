Michigan Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee re-elected to Congress

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee has won re-election to the House after defeating his challengers in Tuesday's general election to represent Michigan's 8th Congressional District, The Associated Press projects.

Kildee, who currently represents the state's 5th Congressional District in the House, has served in Congress since 2013. He succeeded his uncle, Democrat Rep. Dale Kildee, who held the seat for more than 35 years.

A native of Flint, Michigan, Kildee co-sponsored 2016 legislation in the House that authorized $170 million in aid for the city as it faced a contaminated water crisis and previously campaigned on issues like bringing jobs to Michigan, as well as lowering insurance premiums and the price of prescription drugs.

Kildee, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary election to represent the district, perviously served as president and CEO of the Center for Community Progress and as Genesee County treasurer.

Ahead of the election, it appeared that Kildee tried to distance himself from President Biden, who has become a polarizing figure for Democrats seeking to earn votes from moderate voters. During Biden's September trip to the state, Kildee was noticeably absent, along with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

"Congress is in session today," Kelly Montgomery, Kildee's press secretary, told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. "Congressman Kildee will be in Washington, D.C. to vote and attend a committee hearing promoting fair trade deals."

During a 2020 interview with Fox News Digital, Kildee discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and how it had changed his life, saying, "One of the best aspects of my job is meeting and interacting with people."

"Before this pandemic, I would see hundreds of people every day in person," he said. "Whether it was talking to school groups, community events or individual meetings, I always appreciated the opportunity to interact and be with constituents. For the last several weeks, every event has been virtual or over the phone, and I miss being able to have personal interactions with Michiganders."