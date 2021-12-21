Michigan Democrat claims economy under Biden 'flourishing,' Republicans fire back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Michigan Democrat claimed during a fundraiser Zoom call that the U.S. economy under President Biden is "flourishing," leading Wolverine State Republicans to push back

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., not only claimed last Wednesday that the American economy was doing great, but also said it was the "best economic recovery" the U.S. has seen since the days of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"We have an economy that is flourishing. We have literally the best economic recovery since FDR," Stevens claimed in the Zoom call.

"If you want a job today, you’re going to make more money than you would’ve ever been able to in the last 20 years," she continued .

Stevens’ claim comes amid widespread inflation woes, lackluster national job growth, and a 5.9% unemployment rate in Michigan – which is solidly over the national average unemployment rate of 4.2%.

Republicans were quick to push back on the congresswoman’s assertions, with Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan telling Fox News in a Tuesday statement that she’s not entirely sure what world the Democrats are living in.

"I'm not sure what alternate universe the Left is living in, but Americans are struggling now more than ever," McClain said. "Inflation is the highest it's been in 39 years at 6.8%, employers are struggling to fill 11 million open jobs and the supply chain crisis is causing store shelves to remain empty through the holiday season."

"The American people are smart enough to see through this rhetoric and false narrative the Democrats are pushing," she continued.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in a Thursday email that the "Biden administration and Democrats are touting an economy that is failing every day Americans because of their failed policies."

"The hallmarks of their failures include a supply chain crisis, skyrocketing prices on everything from gas to groceries, record inflation, and a depleted job market," McDaniel said. "As Democrats push for tax cuts for the rich while simultaneously raising taxes on American workers and businesses, Republican leaders will continue to lead the economic recovery with pro-growth and pro-business policies in their states."

Stevens’ campaign did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.