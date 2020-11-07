Michelle Obama congratulates Biden and Harris: 'I'm beyond thrilled'

Former first lady Michelle Obama congratulated her husband's former running mate, President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after Biden was projected to win the presidency Saturday.

"I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House," Obama wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted," she continued. "Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot."

Democrats have "a lot of work to do" to "connect" with Trump voters, Obama said.

"Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division," she wrote. "We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us."

The former first lady also pointed to the January runoff elections for both of Georgia's Senate seats to remind Americans to stay involved in politics.

"So it’s up to us to stay engaged and informed, to keep speaking out and marching on," she wrote. "We’ve got to vote in even greater numbers in the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia—and every state and local election going forward."

Barack Obama congratulated Biden and Harris on Saturday as well.

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden," Obama said in a statement.

The 44th president hit the campaign trail for Biden in the final stretch of the race, though Obama did not endorse his former running mate until April when the Democratic presidential primary was effectively over.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Saturday that Biden will win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving the Democrat the electoral votes he needs to win the White House.

