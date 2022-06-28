Michael Stenger, Senate sergeant-at-arms on Jan. 6, dead at 71

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Stenger, the Senate's sergeant-at-arms at the time of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, died on Monday, officials said.

Stenger, 71, had been suffering from cancer, a source told Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that former Sergeant at Arms, Michael C. Stenger, passed away this morning," the Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper said. No officials cause of death was immediately released.

Stenger resigned on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the deadly attempted uprising, after receiving widespread criticism.

Both then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized the response to the riot, with Schumer vowing to fire the sergeant-at-arms if he wasn't gone before Schumer became majority leader.

Stenger resigned after McConnell requested his resignation. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving also resigned.

Stenger, a Marine Corps veteran who also served in United States Secret Service, was the 41st sergeant-at-arms for the United States Senate in April 2018.