SENATE
Michael Stenger, Senate sergeant-at-arms on Jan. 6, dead at 71

Cause of death for Michael Stenger, 41st sergeant-at-arms for the U.S. Senate, not yet released

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Michael Stenger, the Senate's sergeant-at-arms at the time of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, died on Monday, officials said.

Stenger, 71, had been suffering from cancer, a source told Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that former Sergeant at Arms, Michael C. Stenger, passed away this morning," the Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper said. No officials cause of death was immediately released. 

FILE - Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger boards the Senate subway in Washington on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

FILE - Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger boards the Senate subway in Washington on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Stenger resigned on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the deadly attempted uprising, after receiving widespread criticism.

JAN. 6 HEARING SUBJECT JEFFREY CLARK DENOUNCES ‘STASI-LIKE’ FBI RAID

Both then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized the response to the riot, with Schumer vowing to fire the sergeant-at-arms if he wasn't gone before Schumer became majority leader.

After midnight on Jan. 7, 2021, following the attack on the Capitol, Vice President Mike Pence, left, is escorted to the House chamber by Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, as lawmakers return to complete the certification of electors in the 2020 presidential election, at the Capitol in Washington. 

After midnight on Jan. 7, 2021, following the attack on the Capitol, Vice President Mike Pence, left, is escorted to the House chamber by Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, as lawmakers return to complete the certification of electors in the 2020 presidential election, at the Capitol in Washington.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greet Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, right, upon arriving to the Capitol to attend the Senate Republican policy luncheons on Jan. 9, 2019. 

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greet Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, right, upon arriving to the Capitol to attend the Senate Republican policy luncheons on Jan. 9, 2019.  (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Stenger resigned after McConnell requested his resignation. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving also resigned.

Stenger, a Marine Corps veteran who also served in United States Secret Service, was the 41st sergeant-at-arms for the United States Senate in April 2018.

