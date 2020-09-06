White House: Michael Cohen trying to profit from 'lies' with disparaging tell-all book

The White House said that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is seeking to profit "off of lies" ahead of the publication of his book "Disloyal: A Memoir," which contains disparaging claims about President Trump, on Tuesday.

"Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to CNN. "He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."

Cohen claims that Trump views Russian President Vladimir Putin as a model leader, according to an excerpt of his book detailed by CNN.

"Locking up your political enemies, criminalizing dissent, terrifying or bankrupting the free press through libel lawsuits — Trump's all-encompassing vision wasn't evident to me before he began to run for president," Cohen writes. "I honestly believe the most extreme ideas about power and its uses only really took shape as he began to seriously contemplate the implications of taking power and how he could leverage it to the absolute maximum level possible."

Trump also hired an actor to impersonate former President Barack Obama and then "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him" in a video, Cohen claims according to CNN.

The book makes several provocative and salacious claims about Cohen's time as Trump's go-to fixer and lawyer before he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations over hush payments made to women during the 2016 election who alleged having affairs with the then-GOP candidate.

"The President of the United States wanted me dead," Cohen declared in the forward of his book released in August. "Or, let me say it the way Donald Trump would: He wouldn't mind if I was dead. That was how Trump talked. Like a mob boss, using language carefully calibrated to convey his desires and demands, while at the same time employing deliberate indirection to insulate himself and avoid actually ordering a hit on his former personal attorney, confidant, consigliere, and, at least in my heart, adopted son."

Cohen was released from prison in July and was expected to return to home confinement in his New York City apartment.

