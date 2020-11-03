Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Trump loyalist Michael Cohen hints former boss won't like his ballot choice

Cohen captioned his social media photo: "#MeaCulpa, #Disloyal"

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen cast his ballot on Tuesday, then trolled his one-time boss on Twitter with a hint that he supported Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

"Guess what I did this morning... bright and early?" Cohen tweeted with a photo of himself holding up an "I Voted" sticker.

He also captioned the photo: "#MeaCulpa, #Disloyal," in an apparent nod to his longtime support of the president, for whom he once said he'd "take a bullet."

The former Trump fixer pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations in connection with hush-money payments to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels about affairs with then-presidential candidate Trump. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations. 

Cohen started serving his sentence in May 2019 and was scheduled to be released in November 2021, but was let out early due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was taken back into custody in early July but was rereleased weeks later after a judge ruled his arrest was retaliation for a tell-all book about Trump. 

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
