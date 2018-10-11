Michael Cohen re-registers as Democrat, attorney says

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, who admitted to violating federal campaign finance laws, has re-registered as a Democrat, his lawyer said Thursday.

Cohen was previously registered with the Republican Party, Cohen attorney Lanny Davis tweeted.

The move, Davis said, is "another step in his journey that began" when he told ABC News' George Stephanopolous in July his family, along with his country, "have my first loyalty.”

Davis said the switch came as Cohen is "distancing himself from the values of the current" administration — right on the eve of Friday's deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November midterm elections.

After registering as a Republican in March 2017, Cohen served as the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee' Finance Committee. He resigned amid the ongoing federal investigation into his business dealings.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal charges after he admitted he violated campaign finance laws by arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump.

Cohen is set to be sentenced Dec. 12.

