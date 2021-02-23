LIVE UPDATES: Merrick Garland, Biden's AG nominee dodges questions from Senate Republicans

Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's attorney general nominee, repeatedly avoided providing direct answers to questions from Republican senators during Monday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Garland dodged questions about the Durham investigation into the Trump-Russia probe origins, transgender athletes in high school sports, and whether crossing the border illegally should be a criminal offense.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, asked Garland whether he believes that illegally crossing the border should remain a crime.

FAST FACTS Garland faced sustained questioning from senators about his plans to handle specific investigations, like the Hunter Biden investigation



Garland was also asked about allowing biologically male athletes who identify as transgender to compete in female athletic competitions.

"I haven't thought about that question, I just haven't thought about that question," Garland said. "The president has made clear that we are a nation with borders, with national security, I don't know of a proposal to decriminalize but still make it unlawful to answer, I just haven't thought about it."

Garland also defended Kristen Clarke, the attorney tapped to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division, during a heated exchange with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, at the hearing.

