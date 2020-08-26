Charlie Hurt: Melania's speech appealed to 'silent group of independents'

First lady Melania Trump "struck the right tone" and "dove into a lot of difficult topics" in a powerful keynote speech on the second night of the Republican National Convention that appealed to the majority of Americans, Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt said Wednesday.

In her remarks, delivered from the White House Rose Garden, Melania Trump was appealing to the "vast, vast majority of people" in her plea for an end to the riots, mourning for victims of the coronavirus pandemic, and calling on Americans to come together, Hurt told "America's Newsroom."

She did this all while making the case for her husband, delivering the "funniest line of the night or perhaps the entire convention" that he always lets people know what he's thinking, he said.

When she asked everyone to stop and pause, Hurt said she made an appeal to the majority of the country on issues that 90% of Americans agree on.

"There is a silent group of independents out there who are not invested yet, and yes, she absolutely appeals to them," he said.

Responding to critics of President Trump for holding a naturalization ceremony at the White House during the RNC, Hurt called it a "beautiful moment" that should be a part of every convention.

"The other thing that appeals to people is all of the crazy accusations that you get, whether it's the past four years of all this crazy stuff about Russia collusion and all this kind of stuff that has been thoroughly debunked," he said, "those quiet independents in the middle, they have listened to all this stuff and realize that it's nonsense and it really does undermine a lot of the attacks on the president."