First lady Melania Trump back to traveling after coronavirus diagnosis

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
First lady Melania Trump made her first public appearance since her coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday while traveling to Tennessee with President Trump for the final presidential debate.

GOVERNMENT SUES MELANIA TRUMP'S FORMER BEST FRIEND OVER 'SCATHING'TELL-ALL

The first lady did not accompany the president to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday due to a “lingering cough” despite having recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady “continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19" earlier in the week.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Washington. Trump is headed to Nashville, Tenn., for a debate. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The first lady's last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio. It was announced earlier this month that she and the president had both tested positive for the virus. Their results came after close aide Hope Hicks also tested positive.

The first lady announced last week that she had tested negative.  

Thursday night's debate is expected to be contentious, with the president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden facing off on topics from race in America to fighting COVID-19.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

