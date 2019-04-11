Media 'vilify' border agents and 'romanticize' illegal immigrants, says National Border Patrol Council President

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning that the media “vilify” border patrol agents while they “romanticize” migrants coming to the U.S. illegally.

“It's so frustrating and disappointing to see that border patrol agents are vilified for strictly enforcing the laws that Congress put in place,” Judd said, in response to a question whether border patrol agents are becoming more mindful of their enforcement amid the criticism from the media.

“We're trying to protect the American public. Yet, they romanticize those people crossing the border illegally and vilify the good guys that are trying to do the job for the American public.”

OBAMA'S BORDER CHIEF WARNS CONGRESS: IMMIGRATION CRISIS 'AT A MAGNITUDE NEVER SEEN IN MODERN TIMES'

Judd also welcomed President Trump’s suggestion of bringing additional troops to the existing 6,000 at the border to deal with the crisis, saying the border patrol doesn’t have enough resources to deal with the surge in illegal border crossings.

“What we are looking at is all of our resources being pulled from the field as the [Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch] testified that we just don't have the resources in the field to deal with the numbers of people that are crossing the border,” he said.

“And what we have to look at is the number of people that are actually getting away, evading apprehension. Texas Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz from the same sector said within this fiscal year alone, we have 25,000 people that were able to evade apprehension.

“Those are people we do not know what their purpose for coming into the United States are. We don't know where they are from. That's a very dangerous situation and dynamic we are setting up,” he added.

BORDER PATROL OFFICIAL: CARAVAN-SIZE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS ARRIVING EVERY WEEK IN RIO GRANDE VALLEY

Karisch testified before Congress earlier this week, claiming that a caravan-size influx of migrants is flooding across the border each week in just a single sector.

“Much media attention has focused on caravans coming across from Central America,” he said at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. “But the fact is that RGV is receiving caravan-equivalent numbers every seven days.”

Karisch said his sector has apprehended people from 50 different countries, including China, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt and Romania. “People are traveling across hemispheres to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., using the same pathways as the Central Americans,” he said.

The National Border Patrol Council President also said the leadership changes in the administration, particularly the resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen, is for the better.

“It's absolutely for the better. If you look at Secretary Nielsen, she is second to none in cybersecurity. That's where her expertise lies. Unfortunately, she did not have that experience in border security,” he said.

“So we elevated the commissioner of customs and border protection who had a career at CBP to face the problems that the DHS is looking at in the face right now and that is border security.”