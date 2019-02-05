McConnell says Pompeo should 'think about' 2020 Senate bid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Tuesday that he would like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to consider running for the Senate in 2020, but added that there was no need for him to leave his position right away.

The interview was McConnell's first public acknowledgment that he is courting Pompeo to run for the Senate seat currently held by the retiring Pat Roberts. The Washington Post first reported on discussions between Pompeo and McConnell last month.

"I'd sure like for him to think about it. ... Mike's doing a great job as secretary of state," McConnell told MacCallum. "The president's obviously happy with him being secretary of state. At some point, [Pompeo] might decide he wants a different job and I wanted him to know we'd all be behind him if he did."

Pompeo, 55, represented Kansas' 4th District for three full terms in Congress before President-elect Trump nominated him to be director of the CIA in November 2016. Pompeo served 15 months in that position before he was sworn in this past April as secretary of state, replacing Rex Tillerson.

When MacCallum asked McConnell if Pompeo was receptive to the idea of running for Senate, McConnell answered: "Well, you'll have to ask him about that."

"I did ask him about that," MacCallum said. "He said he's happy where he is right now."

"I think that's something to consider down the road," McConnell repeated. "There's no urgency for him to make that decision, and we'll see what happens."

McConnell also noted that Kansas has a comparatively late filing date for candidates, which would give Pompeo ample time to notify Trump of his intentions. In 2018, candidates had until June 1 to file to take part in primary elections.

Pompeo would also have an advantage should he opt to run for Roberts' seat. Democrats have not won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.

McConnell confirmed to MacCallum that he would run for a seventh Senate term in 2020. McConnell, who will be 78, is the longest-serving senator from Kentucky.