Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

McCarthy slammed with ethics complaint after allegedly shoving GOP lawmaker who ousted him

Rep. Gaetz, who also voted to oust McCarthy, says Tuesday's incident with Rep. Burchett deserves an 'immediate and swift investigation'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
McCarthy accused of shoving Republican who helped oust him Video

McCarthy accused of shoving Republican who helped oust him

Rep. Tim Burchett on Tuesday accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of deliberately elbowing him from behind in a Capitol hallway.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is calling for a House ethics investigation into former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for allegedly assaulting another GOP lawmaker, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., in a U.S. Capitol hallway earlier Tuesday.

Burchett had accused McCarthy of having "elbowed [him] in the kidneys" when walking past him along with his security detail at the end of a members-only House GOP Conference meeting. McCarthy said any contact they made was an accident. Burchett said it was "a cheap shot by a bully."

"Needless to say, this incident deserves immediate and swift investigation by the Ethics Committee. This Congress has seen a substantial increase in breaches of decorum unlike anything we have seen since the pre-Civil War era," Gaetz wrote in a letter to House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss.

MIKE JOHNSON BUCKS TREND OF HOUSE SPEAKERS OWNING HIGH-DOLLAR ASSETS: 'MAN OF THE PEOPLE'

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy said Tuesday that any contact he made with Burchett was an accident.  (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I myself have been a victim of outrageous conduct on the House floor as well, but nothing like an open and public assault on a Member, committed by another Member. The rot starts at the top."

Gaetz and Burchett were two of eight Republicans who voted with Democrats to oust McCarthy from the speakership last month. 

HOW THE GOP CONFERENCE CAME TOGETHER TO ELECT MIKE JOHNSON AS SPEAKER, DESPITE MCCARTHY MEDDLING

Burchett told reporters he believed McCarthy targeted him "100% on purpose," adding, "He didn't see any cameras. He didn't think anybody was paying attention. But [Claudia Grisales] from NPR was paying attention."

Rep Tim Burchett wearing a tan jacket in a room

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., accused McCarthy of shoving him in the hallway (Getty Images)

Gaetz wrote in his ethics complaint that Burchett "is within his rights to decline to press charges against Rep. McCarthy."

"Given Rep. Burchett’s comments on the matter, and the statements of public witnesses, I request the House Committee on Ethics to proceed immediately with an investigation into the facts of today’s incident, including interviewing, under oath, the alleged assailant and assailee, and any witnesses," Gaetz wrote.

The Florida congressman, meanwhile, is the subject of his own probe by the House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of his funding.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Tuesday's complaint against McCarthy was filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Burchett told reporters earlier that he would not take any action against McCarthy. 

Asked about the incident later, McCarthy told the press, "I guess our elbows hit as I walked by. I didn't punch anyone."

Fox News' Kelly Phares and Brianna O'Neill contributed to this report

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com