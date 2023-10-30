McCarthy GOP primary challenger praises eight Republicans who ousted him in campaign launch

Ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attracted a GOP primary challenger on Monday, nearly four weeks after McCarthy was removed from the House of Representatives’ top job.

In his campaign launch statement, small business owner David Giglio praised the eight House Republicans who joined every Democrat in voting to oust McCarthy as "courageous" while touting himself as an "America First Republican."

"Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people. I am excited to announce my campaign to defeat Kevin McCarthy in California’s 20th Congressional District. After years of being sold out to special interests, the people of the Central Valley deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington and working alongside President Donald Trump to WAGE WAR against the corrupt uniparty!" Giglio’s statement said.

"Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker by 8 courageous members of his party for failing to keep to his promises and capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical Democrats. Kevin McCarthy must be defeated."

He’s challenging McCarthy for California’s 20th Congressional District, a safe Republican district covering part of the Golden State’s Central Valley.

Giglio runs a business buying and selling sports cards and memorabilia, according to his campaign site.

But despite being deposed from leadership, McCarthy is a tough rival to beat. The Bakersfield Republican is a fundraising juggernaut for the GOP, raising $78 million in the first nine months of 2023 alone.

He has also sailed to victory in every election since he first won his House seat in 2006.

McCarthy’s re-election campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

California uses a "jungle primary" system in most of its elections. Rather than have separate Republican and Democratic primary races, all candidates compete at once with the top two vote-getters advancing to a general election.