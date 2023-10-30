Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

McCarthy GOP primary challenger praises eight Republicans who ousted him in campaign launch

David Giglio touts himself as 'America First Republican' in challenge to McCarthy

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Kevin McCarthy: We wouldn't be here if every single Democrat voted with eight Republicans Video

Kevin McCarthy: We wouldn't be here if every single Democrat voted with eight Republicans

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram asks Sen. Kevin McCarthy about the House speakership fight on 'America Reports.'

Ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attracted a GOP primary challenger on Monday, nearly four weeks after McCarthy was removed from the House of Representatives’ top job.

In his campaign launch statement, small business owner David Giglio praised the eight House Republicans who joined every Democrat in voting to oust McCarthy as "courageous" while touting himself as an "America First Republican."

SPEAKER JOHNSON SUPPORTS $14B FOR ISRAEL, BUT SAYS AMERICA ‘CANNOT BE DROPPING MONEY OUT OF HELICOPTERS’

Kevin McCarthy

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost his leadership role nearly four weeks ago (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people. I am excited to announce my campaign to defeat Kevin McCarthy in California’s 20th Congressional District. After years of being sold out to special interests, the people of the Central Valley deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington and working alongside President Donald Trump to WAGE WAR against the corrupt uniparty!" Giglio’s statement said.

"Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker by 8 courageous members of his party for failing to keep to his promises and capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical Democrats. Kevin McCarthy must be defeated."

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON DEFENDS STANCE ON SOCIAL ISSUES: 'GO PICK UP A BIBLE, THAT'S MY WORLDVIEW'

Gaetz swarmed by media on Capitol steps

Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate against McCarthy (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

He’s challenging McCarthy for California’s 20th Congressional District, a safe Republican district covering part of the Golden State’s Central Valley. 

Giglio runs a business buying and selling sports cards and memorabilia, according to his campaign site.

But despite being deposed from leadership, McCarthy is a tough rival to beat. The Bakersfield Republican is a fundraising juggernaut for the GOP, raising $78 million in the first nine months of 2023 alone.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO HOLD 3RD INTERNAL VOTE TO FIND SPEAKER CANDIDATE 3 WEEKS AFTER MCCARTHY OUSTER

He has also sailed to victory in every election since he first won his House seat in 2006. 

Bakersfield

David Giglio is challenging McCarthy for California's 20th Congressional District

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy’s re-election campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

California uses a "jungle primary" system in most of its elections. Rather than have separate Republican and Democratic primary races, all candidates compete at once with the top two vote-getters advancing to a general election.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics