Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy ally calls Gaetz an 'a--hole' as tensions between Republicans flare over motion to vacate speaker

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito slams Rep. Matt Gaetz as an 'a--hole'

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
McCarthy dares Gaetz to force him out of speakership Video

McCarthy dares Gaetz to force him out of speakership

FOX News' Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's fate after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduces a motion to vacate.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., an ally to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, did not mince words when it comes to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., ahead of a vote over whether to vacate the speakership.

"I prefer, you know, common sense over chaos. I think that we should be focused on governance rather than grandstanding, and the fact that we have one a--hole that is holding us up and holding America up is a real problem," D'Esposito said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday. 

Asked if he felt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate as part of a personal vendetta against McCarthy, D'Esposito said, "With Matt Gaetz, absolutely. It's definitely personal."

"He's more focused on raising money, also going after the speaker of the House, than focused on putting good policy in place and moving this country forward," D'Esposito said. "We have 45 days to put appropriation bills on the floor and pass them and that's what we should be doing." 

MCCARTHY VOWS HE WON’T MAKE ANY DEALS WITH DEMOCRATS TO SAVE HIS SPEAKERSHIP

D'Esposito with McCarthy

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., speaks to the media as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens  at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Gaetz's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Addressing the issue of McCarthy's speakership, Fox News Digital asked D'Esposito whether House Republicans had enough votes to table a motion to vacate. 

"It's a work in progress, and we'll see how it goes," D'Esposito told Fox News Digital, "I think that anybody, anybody who has been around Speaker McCarthy before knows that he's a fighter and that you never give up on him, and he never gives up." 

McCarthy amid motion to vacate

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reportedly told the House Democratic Caucus to vote to remove McCarthy, and said Democrats should vote against any attempt to delay a motion to vacate. Gaetz has claimed McCarthy will be forced to work with Democrats to save his speakership, as the GOP maintains a majority by a razor-thin margin. 

Gaetz walks Capitol halls

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., arrives for a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on the morning after he filed a motion to strip Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The initial vote on McCarthy, which is to table the Gaetz’s vacate proposal, not to actually vacate, is expected at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics