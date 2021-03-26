Rep. Matt Gaetz: Biden administration worried about military's 'wokeness, not winning'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday that the Biden administration's "woke" approach to the military should "trouble every American."

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.:The problem with Republicans is that we surrender the frame. We allow ourselves to be lulled into this concept that what we really need to be talking about is whether or not there are people who liked the wrong meme, or who might be members of the wrong listserv, or get their news in the wrong places.

Look, in China right now, Tucker, they're not doing gender sensitivity training. They're not wondering whether or not their military is woke enough. They are wondering whether they are advancing in critical areas like quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Now we see the "woke"-ification of the Department of Defense and the reason why [is] because the leftists have long since taken control of the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Department of State, and the Department of Defense was this last bastion where conservatives maintained a substantial amount of influence, and they're trying to strangle out right-leaning folks who are in the military by monitoring their social media and what troubles me is that this discussion in Congress is gaslighting exactly what the Biden administration is doing. They're worried about wokeness, not winning, and our country deserves better and our military deserves better.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE