Maryland mayor facing child pornography charges was frequent donor to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was arrested and charged this week

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News

The former mayor of College Park, Maryland, who was arrested this week on child pornography charges, was a frequent donor to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., according to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Patrick Wojahn, a Democrat, was arrested by Prince George's County Police Thursday morning and was charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distributing child exploitative material.

Police photo of College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn.

Police photo of College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn. (Prince George's County Police Department)

Wojahn issued a letter of resignation Wednesday night, stating he will "cooperate with law enforcement" and does not want the investigation to distract from the government's priorities.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, MAYOR ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY, POLICE SAY

According to FEC filings, Wojahn contributed $100 to Baldwin's campaign every month from Feb. 2012 to Oct. 2012 during her first run for the Senate.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks at a bill enrollment ceremony for the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol Building Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks at a bill enrollment ceremony for the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol Building Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Baldwin ultimately won the election and was re-elected in 2018. She is up for re-election again in 2024, and, should she run for a third term, is expected to face a tough race in the swing state as Republicans seek to regain control of the Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to Baldwin's campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Senators Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., arrive to the U.S. Capitol Nov. 16, 2022.

Senators Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., arrive to the U.S. Capitol Nov. 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MARYLAND MAYOR FACING CHILD PORN CHARGES PREVIOUSLY SAID PETE BUTTIGIEG WAS HIS MENTOR

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

