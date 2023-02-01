Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland lawmakers debating bill to require curbside voting

Critics have raised concerns about election security and said Maryland already has multiple forms of voting

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Maryland lawmakers are debating a new bill that would let eligible voters pull up to a polling location and cast a ballot from their vehicle. 

The state Ways and Means Committee discussed House Bill 0041 on Tuesday, which would require every county in the state to have curbside voting at early voting centers, Fox DC reported. 

A man fills out his midterm ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would let some voters cast ballots from their vehicle. 

A man fills out his midterm ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would let some voters cast ballots from their vehicle.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"It would make it easier for individuals who do have physical disabilities or pregnant persons to be able to simply to pull up to a local polling place and to simply vote from their vehicle," Prince George's County delegate Nicole Williams, who proposed the bill, told the news outlet. 

Critics have said the measure raises security concerns at a time when the integrity of elections nationwide are already under heavy scrutiny. It would allow voters to self-verify themselves as being disabled who need drive-through voting, the news report said. 

"Anytime you open up another access point, it increases the vulnerabilities of this system," David Morseburger told the committee. 

Another critic said the curbside voting would not inspire many to cast their ballots

Others said Maryland has multiple forms of voting, including mail-in voting for those who can't walk up to a polling location. 

If passed, Maryland would join several other states that offer curbside voting, including neighboring Virginia, the report said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

