Maryland lawmakers debating bill to require curbside voting

Maryland lawmakers are debating a new bill that would let eligible voters pull up to a polling location and cast a ballot from their vehicle.

The state Ways and Means Committee discussed House Bill 0041 on Tuesday, which would require every county in the state to have curbside voting at early voting centers, Fox DC reported.

GOP SENATORS COME TO DESANTIS' DEFENSE AFTER TRUMP CALLED HIS ‘DISLOYAL’

"It would make it easier for individuals who do have physical disabilities or pregnant persons to be able to simply to pull up to a local polling place and to simply vote from their vehicle," Prince George's County delegate Nicole Williams, who proposed the bill, told the news outlet.

Critics have said the measure raises security concerns at a time when the integrity of elections nationwide are already under heavy scrutiny. It would allow voters to self-verify themselves as being disabled who need drive-through voting, the news report said.

"Anytime you open up another access point, it increases the vulnerabilities of this system," David Morseburger told the committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another critic said the curbside voting would not inspire many to cast their ballots.

Others said Maryland has multiple forms of voting, including mail-in voting for those who can't walk up to a polling location.

If passed, Maryland would join several other states that offer curbside voting, including neighboring Virginia, the report said.