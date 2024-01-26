Maryland bill would ban gun carry for owners without insurance policy of at least $300K

Gun owners in Maryland would be required to buy at least $300,000 in liability insurance or forfeit their ability to carry a firearm under a new bill.

The controversial legislation, introduced by Delegate Terri Hill, D-Howard County, would prohibit the "wear or carry" of a gun anywhere in the state unless the individual has obtained a liability insurance policy of at least $300,000.

"A person may not wear or carry a firearm unless the person has obtained it and is covered by liability insurance issued by an insurer authorized to do business in the State under the Insurance Article to cover claims for property damage, bodily injury, or death arising from an accident resulting from the person’s use or storage of a firearm or up to $300,000 for damages arising from the same incident, in addition to interest and costs," the proposed Maryland legislation said.

According to the proposed law, the liability insurance requirement does not apply to members of the military or federal law enforcement officers.

There is also an insurance exemption if a gun is unloaded.

Hill told FOX 45 News that this bill is an attempt to pass "common sense" gun control.

She told the local outlet that the idea came after talking to a concerned constituent who said that gun owners should "bear some liability in cases where there is damage because of guns being used in ways that cause harm."

Gun advocate Frank Duffy noted to the outlet that the legislation is yet another effort to hinder individuals from carrying their firearms.

"It’s another effort by the state to throw an obstacle in front of people trying to get their conceal carry permits," Duffy said. "The Supreme Court made a decision that said Maryland and other states could not require a good or substantial reason to get a permit."