Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Maricopa County printers failed due to thickness of new paper: report

Republican Kari Lake has dismissed the report as a 'farce'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maricopa County's ballot printers malfunctioned in the 2022 elections due to the thickness of newly ordered paper, according to a new report from a former justice on the Arizona Supreme Court.

The former justice, Ruth McGregor, released her report on the topic Monday, finding that the ballots used in the 2022 election were both longer and thicker than in past years, adding stress to the county's printers. While election officials tested the machines prior to Election Day, McGregor said they didn't test for the same volume of printing that came when polls opened.

"Nothing we learned in our interviews or document reviews gave any clear indication that the problems should have been anticipated," McGregor wrote in the report.

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican nominee for Arizona governor who has long blamed election fraud for her loss, dismissed McGregor's report soon after its release.

ARIZONA REPUBLICAN KARI LAKE LOSES APPEAL IN GUBERNATORIAL RACE CHALLENGE

An investigation by former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor found that printers failed on Election Day in Maricopa County due to the larger size of ballots.

An investigation by former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor found that printers failed on Election Day in Maricopa County due to the larger size of ballots. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Kari Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial election, dismissed McGregor's report as a "farce."

Kari Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial election, dismissed McGregor's report as a "farce." (Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Maricopa County has released the results of their internal investigation & has SHOCKINGLY found themselves not guilty of any crime," Lake's campaign Twitter account wrote. "We told you this was a farce. These people don't think your vote or your opinion matters. And anyone who takes the results of this ‘investigation’ seriously is part of the problem."

The Arizona Supreme Court has already dismissed most, but not all, of Lake's claims challenging the 2022 election verification process. Lake's legal team submitted seven complaints, all but one of which were dismissed in late March.

Lake lost the election to now-Gov. Katie Hobbs by roughly 17,000 votes, but is challenging the results in a lawsuit that questioned ballot printer accuracy and the application of signature verification procedures in Maricopa County.

Lake's political future in Arizona is unclear, as she is rumored to be interested in running for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Rumors also say former President Trump is interested in her as a potential running mate.

ARIZONA'S MARICOPA COUNTY BEGINS HAND COUNT AUDIT AS ESTIMATED 400K BALLOTS UNPROCESSED

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs defeated Republican Kari Lake by roughly 17,000 votes in the 2022 election.

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs defeated Republican Kari Lake by roughly 17,000 votes in the 2022 election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Lake denied any ambitions beyond her fight over the 2022 elections, however, telling Fox Digital last month that she remained "100% dedicated to serving as Arizona governor."

"I will also work to make sure President Trump gets back in the White House ASAP. Anything outside of those two goals is nothing but a distraction," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics