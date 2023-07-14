Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Manchin, Tester staff are the least diverse among Senate Democrats, survey finds

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has just 12% of non-white staffers and no LGBTQ staffers

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
An annual survey on diversity among Senate Democratic offices found that Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., have the least diverse staffs on their side of Capitol Hill.

Just 12% of Manchin’s staff identify as non-Caucasian, the least of any Senate office, followed closely by Tester’s staff at 13% and Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., each with 15%.

Tester does not employ anyone who identifies as Latino in his Senate office, according to the poll, while 2% of Manchin’s staff are Latino. Manchin’s office was the only one listed without any staffers who identify as LGBTQ.

NAVY TAKES DOWN LGBTQ+ PRIDE POST ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER, REMOVES RAINBOW BANNER

Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has the least amount of non-Caucasian and LGBTQ staffers among Senate Democrats.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tester and Manchin’s offices for comment. Both moderate Democrats are up for re-election in 2024, both in states won by Donald Trump in the previous presidential race.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, boasts the most diverse Senate staff as 71% identify as non-Caucasian. Sixty-eight percent of her fellow Hawaii Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz’s staffers said the same, followed by 67% of Sen. Cory Booker’s, D-N.J.

SCHUMER SCORES $7B FOR PET PROJECT IN MEGA-GRANT FROM BIDEN'S INFRASTRUCTURE LAW

Jon Tester

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., does not fall far behind in terms of lack of diversity among staffers.

The most diverse committee staffs were Indian Affairs and Small Business, while the least was Environment and Public Works.

The poll is part of Senate Democrats’ Diversity Initiative, which was created in 2007 by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

SCHUMER'S AI REGULATORY EFFORT SLOWS AS 'WEEKS' TURN INTO MONTHS

Sen. Mazie Hirono

Nearly three quarters of staffers for Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, are non-Caucasian. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

The initiative’s website touts current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as "championing a definition of diversity and inclusion that is emblematic of our party and country; one that embraces diverse racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds and celebrates differences in gender, sexual-orientation, ability, and the military service of our veterans."

In his office, 49% of staffers identify as non-Caucasian and 16% identify as LGBTQ. Black and Latino staffers each make up 15% of his staff, according to the poll.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

