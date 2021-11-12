Manchin says he has 'no idea' whether to seek reelection in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday that he has "no idea" whether he will run for reelection in 2024, saying he will make that decision after the midterm elections next year.

"I have no idea," Manchin told Hoppy Kercheval about the notion during an interview with WV MetroNews' Talkline . "I’ll make a decision after [the] 2022 election, November, my term will be up in 2024."

"So I would make a decision then, I wouldn’t make it now," he added, noting that he is "focused now on finding middle ground."

Manchin, a controversial senator who has become increasingly despised by his own party for his unwillingness to fully support President Biden's multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better agenda, was also asked about the pressure he faces from activists and lobbyists and whether that effects him.

"Heck no, it doesn't. It's not going to change me," Manchin said.

Earlier this month, Manchin was blockaded in his car by climate change protesters who claimed he tried to run them over in his attempt to drive through a parking garage.

Last week, Manchin was forced to push back against Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for claiming that his opposition to Biden's agenda is "anti-Black" and "anti-immigrant."

"I would just say the congresswoman doesn't know me," Manchin said of Bush's accusations. "She doesn't know me."

Manchin, the only Democrat in the West Virginia's five-member congressional district, was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his election to the Senate, 74-year-old Manchin served as the 34th governor of West Virginia and the state's 27th secretary of state from 2001 until 2005.