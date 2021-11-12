Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Manchin says he has 'no idea' whether to seek reelection in 2024

Manchin insists his decision to seek reelection will come after the 2022 midterm elections

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday that he has "no idea" whether he will run for reelection in 2024, saying he will make that decision after the midterm elections next year.

"I have no idea," Manchin told Hoppy Kercheval about the notion during an interview with WV MetroNews' Talkline. "I’ll make a decision after [the] 2022 election, November, my term will be up in 2024."

"So I would make a decision then, I wouldn’t make it now," he added, noting that he is "focused now on finding middle ground."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MANCHIN OPPOSES BIDEN FDA NOMINEE, CITING TIES TO 'GREED' OF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

Manchin, a controversial senator who has become increasingly despised by his own party for his unwillingness to fully support President Biden's multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better agenda, was also asked about the pressure he faces from activists and lobbyists and whether that effects him.

"Heck no, it doesn't. It's not going to change me," Manchin said.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a crucial 50th vote for Democrats on President Joe Biden's proposals, walks with reporters as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Earlier this month, Manchin was blockaded in his car by climate change protesters who claimed he tried to run them over in his attempt to drive through a parking garage.

Last week, Manchin was forced to push back against Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for claiming that his opposition to Biden's agenda is "anti-Black" and "anti-immigrant."

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on June 9, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

"I would just say the congresswoman doesn't know me," Manchin said of Bush's accusations. "She doesn't know me."

Manchin, the only Democrat in the West Virginia's five-member congressional district, was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his election to the Senate, 74-year-old Manchin served as the 34th governor of West Virginia and the state's 27th secretary of state from 2001 until 2005.

