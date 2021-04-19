Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Labor Unions
Published

Manchin to cosponsor PRO Act, union-backed bill that would crush right-to-work laws

West Virginia passed right-to-work legislation in 2016

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Eric Shawn: Sen. Joe Manchin, making Senators mad...or glad?Video

Eric Shawn: Sen. Joe Manchin, making Senators mad...or glad?

The new Senate maverick bucks some of his Democratic colleagues on the filibuster

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will co-sponsor the Senate version of House Democrats' PRO Act, which would negate state right-to-work laws and force some workers to pay union dues in order to keep their jobs.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process," Manchin said on Monday, Politico's Corbin Hiar reported.

PRO ACT WOULD REQUIRE WORKERS TO JOIN UNIONS, FACES OPPOSITION FROM 14 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL

Manchin was speaking at a National Press Club event with United Mine Workers of America head Cecil E. Roberts Jr.

West Virginia passed right-to-work legislation in 2016, according to the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation. Roughly 10% of West Virginia workers are union members, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., adjusts his face mask as he arrives for votes on Biden administration nominees, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., adjusts his face mask as he arrives for votes on Biden administration nominees, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The PRO Act (which stands for "Protecting the Right to Organize") passed in the House of Representatives last year-- 225-206 -- but was never taken up by the then-Republican majority Senate.

Manchin's support of the PRO Act was not guaranteed since he often breaks with his party. Still, the bill is not expected to be able to overcome a filibuster in the Senate.

Advocates of the measure say it would bolster collective bargaining rights. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told NPR last month the bill would be a "game changer." 

"If you really want to correct inequality in this country – wages and wealth inequality, opportunity and inequality of power – passing the PRO Act is absolutely essential to doing that," Trumka said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading a coalition of state attorneys general in opposition to the bill.

"Our nation has always been one of opportunity that rewards individual choice, ingenuity, and initiative," Wilson said in a letter. "Our laws have long preserved the ability of employees to speak for themselves, to make informed decisions, and to work without being forced to pay fees to third parties."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

-

More from Politics