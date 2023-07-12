Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announces campaign to become next governor of New Hampshire

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu has not announced whether he will seek another 2-year term

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of New Hampshire, saying she will run on her record of winning tough elections and delivering results.

Craig made history as the first woman elected mayor of the state’s largest city in 2017 and has been reelected twice. In her campaign announcement Tuesday, she said she led the city to "unprecedented progress" in job creation, violent crime reduction and affordable housing development. Her campaign will focus on those issues, along with public education and protecting access to abortion, Craig said.

"The same challenges we’re facing in Manchester are faced by communities across the state," she said in a statement. "Granite Staters deserve a governor that will partner with cities and towns to tackle our shared challenges and deliver for families."

MANCHESTER, NH MAYOR MOVES TOWARD GUBERNATORIAL BID AS SUNUNU EYES WHITE HOUSE

Joyce Craig

Democratic Manchester, New Hampshire, Mayor Joyce Craig announced that she is running to become the state's next governor. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Also seeking the nomination is Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat on the governor’s Executive Council, a five-member panel that approves state agency heads, judges and state contracts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not yet said whether he will seek a fifth two-year term.

More from Politics