POLITICS
Published

Madeleine Albright dies of cancer at 84

Albright was the 64th Secretary of State and the first woman to hold the position

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died Wednesday, according to an announcement from her family.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," her family said in a statement.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright sits next to New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key as she listens to speakers during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, on Sept. 29, 2015.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright sits next to New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key as she listens to speakers during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, on Sept. 29, 2015. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

 This story is breaking and will be updated.

