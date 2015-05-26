**Want FOX News First in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

Buzz Cut:

• Lousy lingo traps White House on Islamists

• Obama serves up pie in the sky for House Dem retreat

• Mitt calling: Romney the frontrunner, but can he stay there?

• Power Play: Hillary in hiding

• To thine own self be true

LOUSY LINGO TRAPS WHITE HOUSE ON ISLAMISTS

The White House has been doing a tremendous job of kicking its own backside on foreign policy of late. The latest and best example came as the president’s press secretary sought to explain how the Taliban can be on a government list of terrorist groups but not be terrorists. The reason for the semantic gymnastics is that President Obama would not like to be the one who gets credit for establishing the new standard that the U.S. negotiates with terrorists, as his administration did in swapping five high-ranking Taliban prisoners of war for an American soldier. And since a determination of the desertion charges against the soldier in the trade is expected soon, the administration is feeling extra pressure. Five terrorist for one deserter would not exactly sound like the deal of the century. Five “armed insurgents” for one prisoner of war, on the other hand, sounds like at least a slight improvement.



[In the latest Fox News poll, President Obama gets low marks on his overall handling of foreign policy with a 57 percent disapproval rating from voters.]



Prima facie - Soon after Press Secretary Josh Earnest tried to dismount from the rhetorical pommel horse, two new reports wiped out White House hopes to stick the landing. First, we found out that one of the five Taliban released in the prisoner swap is already back on the job, trying to get his fellow terrorists, or by White House definitions, “armed insurgents,” back to work. And then, as if to leave no doubt, the Taliban took credit for killing three American civilian contractors working at a military post in Kabul. Was it terrorism or a military mission? Only the White House communications office seems to care.



IRAN SANCTIONS BILL PASSES SENATE PANEL

The Hill: “Members of the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday passed a bill that would impose sanctions on Iran if a comprehensive agreement to roll back its nuclear program is not reached by June 30. The bill, co-authored by Sens. Mark Kirk [R-Ill.] and Robert Menendez [D-N.J.], passed in the committee by an 18-4 vote. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted for the bill, as did six Democrats…The bill, which is softer than one proposed last year by Kirk and Menendez, would allow the president to waive sanctions indefinitely for 30 days at a time.”

[In the latest Fox News poll, 70 percent believe President Obama has not been tough enough on Iran and 62 percent believe that military force will be necessary.]



“The notion that the Iran sanctions effort can be stopped was killed by the American people at the ballot box when they elected a Republican Senate. This is going to move forward in the Senate regardless of what the president’s feelings are on it.” --Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., said in an interview with Bloomberg



SENATE APPROVES KEYSTONE PIPELINE DESPITE VETO THREAT

USA Today: “The Senate voted Thursday to build the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, despite a long-standing veto threat from the White House. After three weeks of debate on 41 amendments, the Senate voted 62-36 to pass a bill approving the north-south pipeline for Canadian oil that Republicans say will create thousands of U.S. jobs. The tally was short of the 67 votes the Senate would need to override a presidential veto…The House passed a similar bill Jan. 9, the 10th time the House has passed such legislation, but since the Senate bill has been amended, the two chambers will have to agree on one version before the bill goes to the president…Indicating the importance Republicans have placed on the Keystone bill, they assigned it bill number S. 1, the first bill of the new GOP-controlled Senate.”



OBAMA SERVES UP PIE IN THE SKY FOR HOUSE DEM RETREAT

Fox News: “President Obama called for an end to ‘mindless austerity’ on Thursday as he announced his desire to end ‘sequester’ spending cuts in his budget for 2015. The across-the-board cuts, agreed to by both parties, have been in effect since 2013, after lawmakers were unable to produce a more strategic deficit-cutting plan. Members of both parties have problems with the cuts, which indiscriminately affect both domestic and defense programs. Obama's proposed $74 billion in added spending, about 7 percent, would be split about evenly between defense programs and the domestic side of the budget.”



“We need to stand up and go on offense, and not be defensive about what we believe in...And I promise you, I'm not going out the last two years sitting on the sidelines.” –President Obama at House Democratic Conference in Philadelphia Thursday



AMNESTY APPLICATIONS OPEN FEB. 18

Reuters: “The United States will begin accepting applications on Feb. 18 for temporary legal status from children of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States with their parents, under a plan announced by President Barack Obama last November. The U.S. Customs and Immigration Service [USCIS] said on Thursday the applications for the program to defer deportation and obtain a 3-year legal status would be available to undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children before 2010. They will be the first group of immigrants who will benefit from Obama's sweeping immigration reform announced on Nov. 20. The plan will let up to 4.7 million of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States stay without threat of deportation, including about 4.4 million who are parents of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.”



[Byron York writes that the Obama administration has left public opinion, which overwhelmingly opposes increased immigration, out of the debate: “With Republicans now in control of Congress, it's an open question whether GOP lawmakers can craft legislation that moves the nation's immigration policy forward while still respecting public opinion.”]



FOX NEWS SUNDAY: MIDDLE EAST & COMMON CORE

Chris Wallace welcomes Fox News Military Analyst Gen. Jack Keane and Fox News Foreign Affairs Analyst Ambassador Dennis Ross to discuss U.S. policy in the Middle East. Former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett and Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, will talk about the controversies surrounding Common Core. Hall of Fame NFL running back John Riggins is this Super Bowl Sunday’s Power Player. “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace” airs at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET on Fox News. Check local listings for air times in your area.



WITH YOUR SECOND CUP OF COFFEE...

Have you been slacking on your Super Bowl knowledge and now face the prospect of heading to the big party and looking like a poser? It’s understandable since the two teams are not exactly fan favorites outside of their geographic bases. But other than the fact that the AFC champs like a tender football to toss and that the star running back for the NFC champs really, really does not like the press, do you know enough to make it for the lulls in between the commercials? Forbes offers 49 things to know about the 49th Super Bowl. You’ll not only be well equipped with actual knowledge, you will also possess this little nugget: “Super Bowl Sunday is the second biggest day of food consumption in the U.S. after Thanksgiving. The National Chicken Council projects 1.25 billion chicken wings will be consumed on Sunday. Numbers from the Snack Food Association include 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, 8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips and 3.8 million pounds of popcorn.”



POLL CHECK

Real Clear Politics Averages

Obama Job Approval: Approve – 45.7 percent//Disapprove – 49.7 percent

Direction of Country: Right Direction – 33.4 percent//Wrong Track – 57.6 percent



MITT CALLING: ROMNEY THE FRONTRUNNER, BUT CAN HE STAY THERE?

In the latest Fox News poll, Mitt Romney leads the 2016 Republican field with 21 percent followed by Mike Huckabee and Rand Paul at 11 percent and Jeb Bush at 10 percent. With Romney hovering around the 20 percent mark in other polls, the big question for the frontrunner, the party: Does that number reflect a base of support for a 2016 campaign to build on or is the ceiling? The question is sure to permeate the atmosphere at a conference call Romney will hold today to update staff and supporters. As the 2012 GOP candidate continues his exploration of a third run rivals will undoubtedly press the point with donors that Mitt has maxed out. Without Romney in the race, Jeb leads the pack in the Fox News poll with 15 percent of voters followed closely by Huckabee and Paul at 13 percent.