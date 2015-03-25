Louisiana governor OK after SUV carrying him involved in crash

Louisiana State Police say a sport utility vehicle carrying Gov. Bobby Jindal was hit by a large truck, but the governor was not hurt.

State police said in a news release Sunday night that a second SUV swerved to avoid the large rental truck and then hit a utility pole. The release says the trooper driving that SUV had minor injuries, but no one else was hurt in the wreck that happened around 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

Police say the rental truck made an illegal U-turn from the outside lane and sideswiped the first SUV carrying the governor and another trooper. They were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation. The driver of the truck was cited for making an improper turn.