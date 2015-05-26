Louisiana Gov. Jindal forms presidential exploratory committee

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is taking another step toward running for president. The Republican governor on Monday announced the formation of a campaign exploratory committee.

Jindal has said previously he will announce his decision on a White House bid after his state's legislative session ends in mid-June. In a statement, Jindal said if he runs his candidacy would be based on the idea that the American people "are ready to try a dramatically different direction."

The GOP race is wide open and could ultimately feature more than a dozen candidates.

Jindal spent the weekend with other likely GOP presidential candidates in Iowa. He has also been a frequent visitor to key presidential campaign states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.