Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Louisiana became the 28th state in the nation to enshrine into law the right of its residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

"Today, we join 27 other states in passing Constitutional Carry. I promised the folks of Louisiana that I would champion Constitutional Carry into law, and within two months, I have honored that commitment," Republican Gov. Jeff Landry told Fox News Digital.

"It's fundamentally clear — law-abiding citizens should never have to seek government permission to safeguard themselves and their families. Today, we have secured an incredible victory for liberty in Louisiana. I want to thank Louisiana’s NRA members for their great work."

Landry signed the NRA-backed Senate Bill 1 into law Tuesday, which allows eligible residents 18 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

SB 1’s primary author, Republican state Sen. Blake Miguez exclusively told Fox News Digital that the governor’s signature "marks a key milestone in our enduring quest for liberty."

CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY: 2023 SAW NEW MILESTONE FOR GUN RIGHTS

"Today, Louisiana asserts its unwavering commitment to the Second Amendment by enacting Constitutional Carry, a move that embodies the absolute right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms. Governor Landry's pivotal role, combined with the steadfast support from legislators across both chambers, has been crucial in reaffirming our dedication to the rights of law-abiding citizens. Our success owes much to the tireless efforts of NRA members and Second Amendment defenders throughout the state, whose advocacy has been indispensable," Miguez said.

Supporters of the legislation in the state say constitutional carry will drive down crime, as armed law-abiding Americans are better equipped to fend off criminals and defend themselves, with some GOP lawmakers in the state recently arguing "evil is everywhere" and "police alone can not protect us."

LOUISIANA GOV. LANDRY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER POLICE SHORTAGE

Violent crime skyrocketed in Louisiana’s top tourist city of New Orleans, for example, in 2022, when the city recorded a homicide rate of 70 per 100,000 people. Violent crimes have since dropped in the city.

Landry, who was sworn in as governor just this year, has urged the passage of tough-on-crime policies to further drive down crime in the state, and he vowed on the campaign trail last year to pass constitutional carry if elected governor.

The law comes just 57 days after Landry was sworn into office following Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two terms in office. NRA-ILA Executive Director Randy Kozuch touted that Landry made a campaign pledge to pass the legislation and "remarkably delivered on this promise within a mere 57 days in office."

DESANTIS’ SIGNATURE TIPS US INTO MAJORITY 'CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY' NATION WITH NEW FLORIDA GUN RIGHTS LAW

"This victory is a shining example of what can be achieved when freedom-loving legislators in both the House and the Senate work in unison. Our deepest gratitude goes to Sen. Blake Miguez and House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson for their pivotal roles in spearheading this life-saving legislation and expeditiously moving it to the Governor's desk," Kozuch said.

"The NRA celebrates Louisiana's momentous step in becoming the 28th state to enact the pivotal NRA Constitutional Carry legislation. This swift and decisive action, a testament to the NRA's unwavering advocacy, empowers Louisianians to exercise their Second Amendment rights free from government permission, solidifying our right to self-defense," Kozuch added in comment to Fox.

REPUBLICANS FLIP DEMOCRAT-HELD LOUISIANA GOVERNOR SEAT IN FIRST MAJOR CONTEST AHEAD OF 2024 ELECTIONS

Both Kozuch and NRA Interim Executive Vice President and CEO Andrew Arulanandam joined Landry in Baton Rouge for the signing on Tuesday.

Opponents of the bill argued that the law could make the state less safe and drive up the rates of those killed by guns. Louisiana's Fraternal Order of the Police spoke out against the bill, while the Louisiana Sheriffs Association did not take a position, local media reported.

Louisiana's House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike T. Johnson, however, argued earlier this year that residents of the state are "fearful" of even running errands due to criminals on the streets, and that the law will offer "law-abiding citizens their God-given right" to defend themselves.

Johnson added in a comment to Fox News Digital that Landry’s signature on the bill marks "a landmark victory."

"The Second Amendment's 27 words underscore that law-abiding citizens should never require government permission to exercise their right to bear arms—a principle that Louisiana has proudly reaffirmed today. I extend my deepest thanks to Governor Landry for signing this critical bill, as well as to my colleagues in both the Louisiana House and Senate. Most importantly, I express my heartfelt gratitude to NRA members and gun owners across Louisiana for their unwavering dedication to freedom," he said.

PROUD CAJUN CANDIDATE SOUNDS ALARM OVER STATE'S BLEEDING POPULATION, SAYS IT'S TIME TO END DEMOCRAT RULE

Residents who wish to obtain a permit may still do so in the state. The bill also restricts residents from carrying in certain areas, such as schools and the state Capitol. The Pelican State is already an open carry state, meaning eligible residents can openly carry without a permit.

Louisiana now joins a list of 27 other states across the nation that have constitutional carry laws on the books. The U.S. officially became a constitutional carry majority nation last spring, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his state’s version of permitless carry.

Arulanandam told Fox News Digital that Louisiana's passage of the law is testament to "the unwavering dedication of NRA members and the resolve of leaders like Gov. Landry and pro-self-defense legislators."

"These men and women champion our Second Amendment rights and help ensure that law-abiding Americans have the means to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities," Arulanandam said. "This rapid 57-day turnaround is a powerful message that NRA members are not just participating in the fight for gun rights; they are leading it. Rest assured, we are on a mission to bring NRA Constitutional Carry to every state in the nation, one victory at a time."

The law will officially take effect on the 4th of July this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The full list of states with constitutional carry laws now includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.