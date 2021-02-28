Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: White House plans to charge reporters for coronavirus test for entry: report

Fast Facts

    • News organizations will now be required to foot the bill each time a reporter enters the White House – a policy that has prompted a backlash on social media, and has been interpreted as an "admission fee" that could burden smaller, cash-strapped outlets
    • The policy, set to begin Monday, is a shift that could cost the news industry tens of thousands of dollars, on top of the costs it already incurs when paying for reporters to travel with the president

The plan, meant to cut costs, has media organizations at odds with the Biden administration. 

News organizations will now be required to foot the bill each time a reporter enters the White House – a policy that has prompted a backlash on social media, and has been interpreted as an "admission fee" that could burden smaller, cash-strapped outlets.

The policy, set to begin Monday, is a shift that could cost the news industry tens of thousands of dollars, on top of the costs it already incurs when paying for reporters to travel with the president.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

