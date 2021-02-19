Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: White House says no plans to invite Russia into G-7

Russia had been a member of the G-8 group until it was ousted in 2014 after annexing Crimea

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell discusses the Biden administration's foreign policy and the future of Donald Trump on 'Your World.'

The G-7 is unlikely to invite Russia into its group and reconstitute the G-8 anytime soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. 

"I don’t think we’re making new invitations to Russia or reiterating new invitations to Russia," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Obviously, an invitation would be done in partnership with our G-7 partners."

President Biden had his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. 

