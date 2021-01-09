LIVE UPDATES: Trump permanently banned from Twitter
The president was banned days after the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol
Twitter announced the permanent suspension of President Trump’s account Friday, following months of flagging his tweets with warnings -- and days after the company said he violated its policies.
Fast Facts
- Trump's account was blocked over tweets he posted in relation to Wednesday's Trump rally that led to the riot at the Capitol
- His account was first suspended temporarily following the deadly riot
The platform locked Trump out of his account for the first time this week. The social media company deemed a number of tweets connected to the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday as inflammatory.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company wrote in a blog post.
Follow below for updates on the fallout from the U.S. Capitol riot. Mobile users click here.