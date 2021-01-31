LIVE UPDATES: Trump parts with lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial

Former President Donald Trump parted ways with five of his impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, Fox News has confirmed.

South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier and former federal prosecutors Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser and Josh Howard had left the defense team by Saturday, a source said, calling it a mutual decision.

The source said the lawyers left over a difference of opinion on the direction of the defense's argument.

New additons were expected to join in the week ahead.

The upheaval injected fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of Trump's defense team as he prepared to face charges that he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump was all but certain to be acquitted, however, because all but five Republicans in the Senate voted earlier this month to dismiss the trial.

