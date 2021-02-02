Live Updates: McConnell defends Cheney, high profile House Republican who voted to impeach Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday following intense criticism of her decision to vote in favor of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Cheney has faced calls to resign from her post as House GOP conference chair since she and nine other Republicans crossed party lines to impeach Trump. McConnell, R-Ky., is the most prominent GOP leader to date to rally to Cheney’s defense.

FAST FACTS A number of high-profile current and former Republicans in Congress have come to her side, as have plenty of former GOP leaders in Wyoming.



"Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them," McConnell said in a statement. "She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation."

