LIVE UPDATES: Trump impeachment supported by only 8% of Republicans: poll

President Trump's support among Republican voters remains strong despite the criticism he has faced in the media and from lawmakers following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Only 8% of Republican voters support the second impeachment of President Trump and his removal from office, a new national poll indicates.

Fast Facts Only 8% of Republican voters support the impeachment of President Trump and his removal from office, according to a poll



The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" Wednesday over the pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol

That stands in stark contrast to the 89% of Democrats and 45% of independents questioned in a NBC News poll released Thursday who support impeaching and ousting the president for allegedly encouraging the storming of the Capitol to protest lawmakers' certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump.

The poll was conducted Jan. 10-13, mostly before and slightly after Wednesday’s 232-197 vote by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection." Ten Republicans voted to impeach the president – joining all 222 Democrats -- with 197 House Republicans voting against impeachment, and four GOP lawmakers not voting.

Follow below for the latest updates on President Trump's impeachment. Mobile users click here.