LIVE UPDATES: Trump impeachment supported by only 8% of Republicans: poll

Trump impeachment supported by only 8% of Republicans: poll
President Trump's support among Republican voters remains strong despite the criticism he has faced in the media and from lawmakers following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Only 8% of Republican voters support the second impeachment of President Trump and his removal from office, a new national poll indicates.
That stands in stark contrast to the 89% of Democrats and 45% of independents questioned in a NBC News poll released Thursday who support impeaching and ousting the president for allegedly encouraging the storming of the Capitol to protest lawmakers' certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump.
The poll was conducted Jan. 10-13, mostly before and slightly after Wednesday’s 232-197 vote by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection." Ten Republicans voted to impeach the president – joining all 222 Democrats -- with 197 House Republicans voting against impeachment, and four GOP lawmakers not voting.
